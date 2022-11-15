El Campo's Zane Garner to swim at UT-Permian Basin

EL CAMPO — Zane Garner decided he wanted to compete in swimming on the collegiate level during his junior year at El Campo.
Garner sent out letters to a number of schools and the University of Texas-Permian Basin was the first to respond.
“UTPB was the first one to respond back and the first one I toured,” Garner said. “Everyone else was second after that. It had the nicest campus, the best team, everything.”
Garner made swimming for UT-Permian Basin a reality Tuesday by signing a letter of intent in the El Campo meeting room.
UT-Permain Basin is a NCAA Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“They have a really nice weight room,” Garner said of his visit to the Odessa campus. “Their campus was really nice and it was overall a good college.”
Garner qualified for the state meet last season in the 100-yard backstroke.
Garner, who also competes in the 100-yard butterfly, should have a chance to return to the state meet and possibly medal after the UIL introduced a Class 4A this season.
“If things go well, he stands a really good chance of placing high in backstroke and butterfly at state,” said Kelly Garner, Zane Garner’s father and the El Campo swimming coach.
Kelly Garner is proud of the work his son put in to be able to continue his swimming career.
“He spent all last year working out in the weight room on the days we didn’t swim,” Kelly Garner said. “He’s been swimming hard. He’s one of the team captains. He’s relatively quiet but he leads by example. He pushes himself for everything.”
Zane Garner is looking forward to his senior season and hopes it helps prepare him for next season.
“I want to keep getting my times better so I’ll be in a good position whenever I go to Permian Basin,” he said. “I’m looking forward to challenging myself with harder practices and better competition.”