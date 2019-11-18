Ella Harper was named to the TAPPS 3A All-State team after her senior season at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Harper was also selected to the first all-district team of TAPPS 3A district 4 along with Karlye Bujnoch and Carley Haas. Shelby Haas and Elizabeth Grahmann were selected to the second team, and Teagan Steffek and Savannah Mullen received honorable mentions.
Harper also received academic all-state accolades along with Karlye Bujnoch, Carley Haas and Shelby Haas.
