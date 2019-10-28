CORPUS CHRISTI – Ellie Albrecht of Goliad won the Class 3A, region IV cross country meet held at Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Monday. The senior took home first place with a time of 11:55.96, averaging under six minutes a mile.
Yoakum’s girls team won its second consecutive region IV championship at the 3A meet. The Bulldogs finished third at the state meet last year and will take a team comprised of Bailey Petras, Gisela Martinez, April Novosad, Kylah Fishbeck, Kailee Knezek, Korina Anzualda and Brooklin Berger to the meet this year.
Emme O’Donnell came in second place for Calhoun in the 5A, region IV meet with a time of 19:08.95 and the Calhoun senior qualified for the state meet. In Class 3A, Daniel Stout of Vanderbilt Industrial had a time of 16:35 to come in second place and qualify for state.
Others qualifying for state include Phoebe Huang for Calhoun, Jada Johnson for Beeville in Class 4A, Taylor Limbaugh for Schulenburg, Marian Grosenbacher for Shiner, William Lujan for Altair Rice and Aaron Wilfert for Vanderbilt Industrial in Class 3A and Antonio Martinez for Louise in Class 2A.
In Class 1A, Moulton qualified for the state meet with a third place finish and will bring a team of Luis Zuniga, Edgar Mendiola, Candido Barbosa, John Wenske, Anthony Guzman, Trevor Freytag and Matthew Berckenhoff to the state meet.
Region IV Individual Qualifiers:
2A Boys: Antonio Martinez, Louise, 17:43.26;
3A Boys: Aaron Wilfert, 16:35.00, William Lujan, Altair Rice, 18:12.90;
2A Girls: Marian Grosenbacher, Shiner, 12:59.85;
3A Girls: Ellie Albrecht, Goliad, 11:55.96; Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 12:25.95;
4A Girls: Jada Johnson, Beeville, 12:28.44
5A Girls: Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 19:08.95; Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 19:58.85;
Class 1A boys:
11. Luis Ziniga, Moulton, 18:27.64; 14. Edgar Mendiola, 18:38.41; 26. Miguel Morales, Waelder, 19:36.38; 35. Candido Barbosa, Moulton, 20:08.54; 36. John Wenske, Moulton, 20:08.54; 52. Anthony Guzman, Moulton, 20:43.78; 69. Braylon Williams, Nordheim, 21:09.24; 102. Jakob Denton, Nordheim, 23:03.27; 110. Matthew Berckenhoff, Moulton, 24:06.76; 125. Connor Metting, Nordheim, 25:49.38;
Class 2A boys: 12. Antonio Martinez, 17:43.26; 27. Lonardo Crimella, Shiner, 18:40.82; 41. Aidan Seibert, Shiner, 19:06.16; 42. Javier Olvera, Louise, 19:12.39; 45. Tyler Hoy, Shiner, 19:15.90; 46. Wesley Molina, Falls City, 19:16.10; 47. Anthony Diaz, Kenedy, 19:20.97; Salvador Hernandez, Louise, 19:45.49; 59. Drey Rosas, Weimar, 19:56.42; 57. Jayden Carson, Shiner, 20:13.67; 73. Mason Diaz, Kenedy, 20:22.38; Bechtal Bishop, Shiner, 20:57.86; Edgar Hernandez, Louise, 21:05.37; Eryc Oliver, Louise, 21:09.37; 100. Nathaniel Fascino, Falls City, 21:33.13; 109. Damon Rosales, Kenedy, 21:49.54; 110. Caleb Cavalier, Falls City, 21:51.65; 111. Hunter Ryan, Falls City, 21:52.99; 120. Cameron Cortez, Louise, 22:35.15; 124. Adrian Flores, Kenedy, 23:13.66; 128. Jared Shimek, Shiner, 23:39.85; 129. Chance Krudwig, Falls city, 23:43.89; Saul Medina, Louise, 24:30.63; 135. Micah Carson, Shiner, 24:44.10; 138. Morris Brown, Kenedy, 24:45.63;
3A Boys:
