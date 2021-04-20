Victoria West is in playoff mode from here on out.
The Warriors, second to last in District 29-5A, needed to win three of their final four games to have a chance at making the playoffs.
Victory was two innings away in Tuesday's game against Corpus Christi Ray, but four errors allowed the Texans to score three unearned runs and rally for a 5-2 victory.
"Hats off to them they put the ball in play more than we did. They took care of the little things," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "In games like this, it comes down to who makes the most mistakes, and unfortunately we made a couple more than they did."
Colten Matus got the start on the mound for West (12-15, 4-9) and through five innings held Ray (23-5, 9-4) to one unearned run and struck out four batters.
Matus got the Warriors' first hit of the night and Jose Aguilar, pinch running for Matus, scored on Brayden Goode's RBI single in the second inning.
Ray tied the game in the top of the fifth but Blake Buzzell put the Warriors back up 2-1 with an RBI single scoring Adam Diaz in the bottom of the inning.
"We were going in with a mindset to win," Matus said. "Doing anything and everything to get on base, anything to make a play, just anything to win. Any heart that we have left to dig down deep and find it. We didn't come out on top but it's how it is."
Errors had allowed Ray to score runs in the second and fifth innings and a dropped pop up in the sixth inning put a runner on that otherwise would have ended the inning.
Despite Matus controlling the action until that point, Ray hit back-to-back RBI singles from Darion Montoya and Luis Morales that tied the game and then gave the Texans the lead.
"We had 4 errors, and that's basically what gave them a majority of their runs," Buzzell said. "A couple hits at the end, but we could've been out of the inning if we didn't have those errors. That's what killed us."
Ray added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, but West could not get runners on to start a rally as the Warriors fell 5-2.
"We've just got to be able to play behind them," Alvarado said. "We've got to be able to play catch, and we failed to do that a couple times tonight, and it cost us some runs, really cost us the ball game. If we eliminate the mistakes, we go into the seventh inning up 2-0."
West finishes the season with games at Corpus Christi Moody and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and at home against Corpus Christi Carroll. The Warriors have to win all three to keep their playoff hopes alive.
"We've got 14 of 17 guys on this team are seniors, and all of us have been playing forever, and we just want to keep playing ball together and try to find some kind of late success here," Matus said. "Hopefully try to ruin some other guys' playoff hopes."
DISTRICT 29-5A
Corpus Christi Ray 5, Victoria West 2
Ray: 000 012 2 - 5 10 1
West: 010 010 0 - 2 5 4
W: Jack Martinez; L: Colten Matus
Highlights: (W) Colten Matus 6.1 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB, 1-for-3; Blake Buzzell 1-for-3, RBI; Brayden Goode 1-for-3, RBI; Adam Diaz 1-for-2, R; (R) Jack Martinez 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB, 1-for-3, R; Luis Morales 2-for-3, RBI, 2B; Frankie Alderete 3-for-4, RBI; Ryan Rodriguez 2-for-4, RBI, R
Records: West 12-15, 4-9; Ray 23-5, 9-4
