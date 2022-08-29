Errors have defined Victoria College’s season so far.

Entering Tuesday’s Region XIV opener against Lee College at the VC Sports Center, the Pirates ranked second in the nation in reception errors (103) and block errors (69), and hoped to leave the mistakes behind them.

VC committed 70 total errors, including 10 each in serve receive and blocking, as they fell to the Lady Navigators in four sets (17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 14-25).

“I really feel they have a desire to win and play. Going into games, that’s a good starting point,” said first-year coach Skylar Chreene. “It’s a matter of also having them realize they need to come together and play for it to fully work, to put all the pieces together. We can’t play as individuals. We’ve got to do our best to be as clean as possible.”

The Pirates (4-5, 0-1) held leads in every set.

The lone set it won was the cleanest of the match for VC with 10 errors, as the Pirates came back from a five-point deficit.

After leading 7-5 in Set 1, VC committed seven errors to aid a 10-2 run for Lee (7-2, 1-0). VC tied the second set at 18 before three errors helped the Lady Navigators pull away to finish the set.

The Pirates committed 13 errors in the final set with match point being won off a reception error.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than playing against a team you’re just as good as, if not better, and the little errors get us down,” said sophomore middle blocker Kendra Schwarz. “It’s a snowball effect. Once you shank a pass, then it’s a hit into the net and you get blocked. That’s where it becomes really important for us to be able to take a breath and calm down, and just play normal how we do.”

Schwarz played a big role in the third set, picking up four of her eight kills as VC avoided the sweep.

Chreene knows the Midland College transfer can provide that spark as a seasoned sophomore.

“She already has the experience,” Chreene said. “The girls can lean on her for that support, that fire and just being able to figure it out.”

Edna product Katelynn Curlee was able to power four kills past the Lady Navigators.

It was the third time in four matches the freshman had four kills or more. She had a season-high six kills in a four-set loss to Cisco College during the Ranger Wrangler Classic.

“It was great to see Katelynn following right behind (Schwarz),” Chreene said. “Both are playing middle (blocker). Having middles take control of the game is a big part of volleyball that most don’t see very often.”

REGION XIV

Lee College 3, Victoria College 1

Lee 25 25 24 25

VC 17 21 26 14

Highlights: (V) Kendra Schwarz 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Katelynn Curlee 4 kills; Addison Amick 15 digs; Justice Gabaldon 14 assists; Trinity Morris 10 assists; Julia Morris 3 aces. Records: Lee College: 7-2, 1-0; Victoria College: 4-5, 0-1.