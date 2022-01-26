GANADO — Josh Ervin had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday.
Not only did Ervin turn 28, but he was also promoted from offensive coordinator to athletic director and head football coach at Ganado.
Ervin’s promotion was unanimously approved by the Ganado school district board of trustees at a special-called meeting.
“The goal at first was to be an offensive coordinator,” Ervin said. “Once I did that and felt like I had success, it was to move up and lead a program.”
Ervin has been at Ganado for four years and worked under Brent Bennett, who resigned in December and was named athletic director and head football coach at George West on Tuesday.
“I know the kids,” Ervin said, “I know where the program started at and the foundation we built and how we continue to build.”
Ervin had been the quarterbacks coach at Bay City for two seasons where he coached with Bennett under Lupe Florez before moving to Ganado. He also coached softball at Bay City.
Ervin played quarterback at Bay City and graduated in 2012. He played quarterback at The University of St. Mary a NAIA school in Leavenworth, Kansas.
One of the changes Ervin hopes to make at Ganado will be the addition of a sixth-grade athletic period.
“To the program as a whole, there will be a whole bunch of changes,” he said. “Football-wise, the foundation has been set and we’re going to continue working on that. There will be some changes that we’ll implement to keep it going where it needs to be.”
Ganado went 27-21 under Bennett and made three playoff appearances. The Indians were 7-6 last season and 3-1 in District 13-2A, Division I before advancing to the regional semifinals.
Ganado lost twice to Refugio, and once to Shiner, Hallettsville, Industrial and East Bernard.
Ervin’s first order of business will be putting together a staff and preparing for realignment, which is scheduled for Feb. 3.
“I’ll still be heavily involved with the quarterbacks and the offense,” Ervin said. “The majority of the staff is coming back that I know of. I should be able to name a defensive coordinator very soon.”
