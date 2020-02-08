Caleb Zoda did his best to put a positive spin on UHV’s season-opening series.
The Jaguars were only able to come away with one win against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
The Evangels (6-2) claimed a 19-10 win in the first game of the doubleheader, before rallying for a 9-7 victory in the second game.
“We’re going to score some runs, our pitchers are going to find the zone and we’re going to be fine,” Zoda said. “It’s the first weekend, and I’m not too worried about it. Our pitchers had some rough times and our defense had some rough times. But when you put 10 runs or seven runs on the scoreboard, you’re going to be fine at the end of the day.”
The Jaguars (1-3) had a combined 29 hits in the doubleheader, but their pitchers surrendered 31, including four home runs.
“Our pitching has got to get better,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “We can’t keep on scoring double-digit runs in order to win a ballgame. Our defense wasn’t bad. We had a couple of meltdowns again on the delayed steals and handling that properly. But overall, we hit the ball well enough in the second game to win.”
Zoda had four hits, including a double, in the second game, and the Jaguars took a 6-3 lead into the seventh inning.
But Mid-America Christian scored two runs in each the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
UHV had the tying run on base in the ninth, but Leonel Bejaran-Specht was able to run down Luis Vargas’ line shot to deep center field.
“I started off this weekend rough,” Zoda said. “I couldn’t find a barrel yesterday, and today I was finding barrel in that first game hitting right to people and in that second game, baseball works in mysterious ways.”
The first game was decided in the fourth inning when the Evangels sent 17 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs against three UHV pitchers.
“It’s just the little things,” Zoda said. “We do the little things right in practice and do the little things right in the game, we’ll be fine and have a good day. The little things will be fine at the end of the day.”
Puhl knows the Jaguars don’t have much time to round into form.
Their next home game will be their Red River Athletic Conference opener Feb. 28 against Texas A&M-Texarkana.
“This is a game of discipline and if you’re not disciplined, it will eat you up,” he said. “That’s what it did to us tonight.”
Game 1
Mid-America Christian 19, UHV 10
MAC 030 (13)30 0 – 19 20 1
UHV 002 403 1 – 10 11 1
Ryan Wimbush, Christian Ballard (4), Elvis Polanco (6), Jairo Aparicio (6) and Yan Ely Adames, Mackenzie Gross (5). Christian Garcia, Jacob Tyrell (4), Josh Taylor (4), Dustin Bennett (5) and Max Shelton, Richard Isom (5). Adames 2-for-4, solo HR, RBI; Grant Roberts 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Felix Martinez 2-for-2, 2-run HR, 4 R; Leonal Bejaran-Specht 3-for-5, 2B, 2, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Garrett Harrison 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jose Jimenez Antonio 2-for-2, 3 R, RBI; Langston White 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI, SB.
Game 2
Mid-America Christian 9, UHV 7
MAC 120 000 222 – 9 11 2
UHV 240 000 001 – 7 18 0
Frank Souza, Bernardo Moreno (3), Jaily Paredes (6) and Oliver Fernandez, Mackenzie Gross (6). Tyler Price, Kolbe Kutac (5), Andrew Loudermilk (8), Clayton Wenske (9) and Max Sheldon. W: Paredes (1-0). L: Loudermilk (0-1). Highlights: (MAC) Paredes 4-for-5, 2-run HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Felix Martinez 2-for-4, 2-run HR. (UHV) Caleb Zoda 4-for-4, 2B, RBI; Garrett Harrison 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Corben Henry 2-for-5, 2 RBIs. Records: Mid-America Christian 6-2; UHV 1-3.
