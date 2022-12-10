Doing what’s right is not always easy.
I’ve learned that lesson many times over and to be truthful, I haven’t always complied.
But more often than not, when you do what you think is right, it’s a lot easier to look yourself in the mirror.
I almost always wait until after the conference championship games to make my choice for the Heisman Trophy, and this year was no different.
There are always early-season favorites, but I can think of a number of times when they aren’t even in the conversation when it comes time to vote on the award.
I voted for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young last season and he won the award.
I thought Young might win again this season, but he was hurt and Alabama lost twice and failed to make the playoffs. That all but did in his chances.
Four quarterbacks made up this year’s finalists. Southern California’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.
A quarterback has won the award all but twice dating back to 2010. The exceptions were Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015, and Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.
Defensive players have a difficult time capturing the national attention needed to win the Heisman.
Texas’ Bijon Robinson was most likely the top running back candidate to win the award. But the Longhorns’ losses, especially to TCU, quashed his chances.
All the finalists have had a huge impact on their teams success, and three of them play for a team in the playoffs.
But when I thought about who was the best player at his position and who has had the biggest impact, the answer was Williams.
I strongly considered Duggan, who was my second choice, until TCU lost in the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State.
Voting for a player from Southern Cal was not easy for someone who went to UCLA. I am still bitter about this year’s game.
In addition, my son went to Oklahoma and needless to say when his daughter is born in January or February she will not be named Lincoln or Riley.
But I have to give Williams credit. He played for the Sooners and led them to a 47-32 win over Oregon in last season’s Alamo Bowl before entering the transfer portal.
He went to a Southern Cal team that had finished 4-8 last season. He turned it into a team that was 11-1 and a candidate for the playoffs until it lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.
Williams completed over 66% of his passes for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Southern Cal was leading Utah in the Pac-12 Championship until Williams suffered a pulled hamstring in the 47-24 loss.
He continued to play against Utah, but obviously was limited. His status for the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl game against Tulane remains questionable.
I voted on the award for the first time in 1997 and Charles Woodson from Michigan was my top choice. The vote was not an easy one, as the other top contender for the award was Peyton Manning from Tennessee.
Woodson won the award and I have no regrets, although Manning would have been a deserving recipient.
Sure, it’s painful to hear the words, “Fight On,” from the Heisman Trophy podium, but Williams is a deserving winner.
At least I won’t have to watch Southern Cal in the playoffs.