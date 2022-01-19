Multiple sources report former TCU head football coach Gary Patterson will join Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff at Texas.
Patterson, who went 181-79 at TCU from 2000 to 2021, will serve an off-field role as a special assistant to the head coach.
Patterson was spotted at a basketball game Tuesday night wearing a Longhorns shirt and talking with UT athletic director Chris Del Conte, who worked with Patterson as TCU’s athletic director before taking the Texas job.
Patterson went 7-3 against Texas since 2012, when TCU joined the Big 12.
TCU began the year 3-5 in 2021 before Patterson and TCU mutually agreed to part ways.
Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian’s first season as head coach, including a 32-27 win over TCU on Oct. 2.
