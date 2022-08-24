After finishing the 2020 and 2021 seasons 0-10, administration at Wharton knew that a change had to be made to the football program.
That is when they decided to bring in new head coach and athletic director Alvin Dotson.
“There seems to be more excitement around football this year. Kids are very excited, and we’ve been getting tons of community and fan support,” Dotson said. “The kids come to work every day at practice, and I can see that they are learning and picking up the new offense and defense that we're putting in.”
The Tigers will focus heavily on the run this season.
“We're moving to a more run-oriented offense, and right now the backs are looking good,” Dotson said. “Our backs are coming from being in the spread. But I think we had a capability of having, not just one, but maybe two or three running backs that can actually change the course of the game.”
Senior Jared Newsome is one of those receivers who has converted to a running back this season.
“(Newsome) is gonna be excellent coming out of the backfield,” Dotson said. “He's gonna be excellent getting around a corner, really stretching the field vertical and horizontal while he's in the backfield.”
Wharton will have plenty of competition in their seven-team district, with the addition of West Columbia, and schools the likes of Bellville, and Sealy still vying for the district title.
Bellville, who is seen as the favorite to repeat as district champions, finished last season 12-1.
They return 12 starters from last year's squad that lost to West Orange-Stark 36-17 in the regional round of the playoffs.
“I think it's gonna be real competitive and it is a very, very physical district with Bellville, West Columbia, Sealy because they play real physical,” Dotson said. “That's one of the points of emphasis that I've been taking control over my team, as far as how physical we can play, how physical we can be, and how fast we can get there.”
