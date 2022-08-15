EDNA — Jaiden Clay was in third grade when Edna advanced to the state semifinals.
Clay doesn’t remember all of the details of the Cowboys’ playoff run, but he does recall the excitement.
“I was a youngster still growing up,” Clay said. “I didn’t know too much about it. But the atmosphere I know we had great community support. To have a chance to go back there and prove to our community that we’re actually a great team and a great group of guys would be impressive.”
Clay is convinced Edna has a chance to duplicate the success of the 2014 team, as the Cowboys enter the season ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I poll.
“It’s just playing like us and doing the best we can,” Clay said. “I know last year we kind of woke some people up. We’ve got a lot of returners. Our defense is going to be pretty good. We just need to play our game.”
Jimmie Mitchell, who begins his third season as Edna’s head coach, noticed a difference from the first day of practice.
The Cowboys return a majority of starters, including 10 on defense.
“They’ve been going like we hoped as far as our kids having expectations for themselves and each other,” Mitchell said. “It was a different type of two-a-days. You only have these type of two-a-days when you have a mature, senior ballclub. Coaches don’t have to scream all the time, it’s more player driven.”
Clay, who became the starting quarterback midway through his freshman year, has become much more comfortable going into his junior season.
“As a player, I feel more like a veteran,” he said. “I feel like I won’t get as nervous and have those chills in me. I feel like I can make better plays. Also, being a leader and helping the maturity of our team and them to improve is way easier now that I’m seen as one of the bigger guys on the team.”
Mitchell knows it will be important for Edna to handle the expectations and handle its business from week to week.
“That is tough,” Mitchell said. “I think this group is going to handle it well. I’ve got to tell them all the time that the No. 9 ranking and a $1.25 is going to get you a Slushie. They’ve been working extremely hard to this point, it hasn’t been something that’s gotten in our heads.
“You always want your teams to be even Steven good or bad,” he added. “We handle it and we move forward. The first year I was here it was week to week, last year it was about every two games. Hopefully, this year — and I think it all comes with maturity — we’re going to be able to keep them grounded.”
The Cowboys will need to be focused to handle a non-district schedule that includes East Bernard, Bay City, Refugio and Sinton.
“We’ve come a long way from where we were when Coach Mitchell first got here,” said senior running back/linebacker Dreydan Ashford. “Going into the season, we know what we’ve got to do and what we’re expected to do at all times.”
Ashford is familiar with the expectations, but he’s also confident in the Cowboys’ ability to fulfill them.
“We want to have a better season than we did last year,” he said. “I think that will be a good challenge for us getting ready for the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.