Faith Academy announced Hannah Bazar and Evan Tijerina as the Robert Mejia Female and Male Athletes of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
In volleyball, Bazar was named first team all-district and first team all-state. She was academic all-state in volleyball, basketball and track & field. Was a Varsity Cup recipient in basketball and was team MVP in both volleyball and basketball.
In basketball, Tijerina was named first team all-district, first team all-state, was named to the TABC all-state team, was a Varsity Cup recipient, academic all-state, team MVP and second team all-area.
Tijerina was also an all-district honorable mention in baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.