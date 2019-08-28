Faith Academy is entering its fourth year of six-man football this season.
“Our eighth-graders from four years ago are now juniors. If we stay healthy, we will have a successful season,” said Faith Academy coach Gil Gonzalez III.
The goal for the Cougars this year is a playoff berth. In order to accomplish that, they must navigate in what Gonzalez considers the best district in TAPPS Division II. Leading the way for the Cougars this season will be Isaiah Gonzalez Jr., Jared Hunnicutt and Josh Long.
“Six-man is nothing but speed,” Gonzales said. “It’s my fastest guys against your fastest.”
The Cougars’ district consists of Bulverde Bracken, New Braunfels Christian, Waco Live Oak, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills and Temple Holy Trinity.
