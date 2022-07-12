Living just five minutes from the ocean in Daytona Beach, Florida, Randy Reed was content with life.
With his head coaching days behind him, Reed was working as an administrator and a motivational speaker with no intention of reentering the sports world.
That’s why he immediately declined after Faith Academy called, asking him to rejoin the school as their athletic director and basketball coach.
“I just figured after 15 years, why did I need to go back?” Reed said.
Reed was previously the principal, athletic director as well as baseball and basketball coach at Faith Academy from 2003 to 2006. As a head coach at the school, Reed won four district championships, made it to three regional finals, and made one semifinal.
Prior to joining Faith Academy in 2003, Reed had stops as a basketball coach at Bentonville Christian, Deltona Christian, Dixie County, North Florida Christian, DeLand Christian, and North Lauderdale Academy.
He was able to secure his 500th career win as a basketball coach during his tenure at Faith Academy. However, Reed was never able to win a state title with the school, a big reason why he decided to rejoin the Cougars as the athletic director and boys basketball coach.
“When I talked with my family, and I revisited myself initially saying no, I thought, ‘You know what, let me just think this through. Maybe the doors opened for a reason. Maybe God’s opened the door for me to go back and rewrite some final chapters that I didn’t get written 15 years ago,’” Reed said.
Reed is taking over the athletic director role from Dusty Lemke, who will now serve as the assistant coach to Reed on the boys basketball team.
Now that he is back with Faith Academy, Reed is looking forward to building the athletic program.
“I'm very, very excited, but I'm old enough to understand that there's a lot of work to be done,” Reed said. “You don't build athletic programs, or any school with excellence, without putting in a lot of work and time, and with good planning and good forethought. So that's going to be the biggest challenge, I recognize that and I've already been at work.
New Head Coaches
The other hires for Faith Academy’s athletic program include two head coaches.
Toni Ramirez, a 20-year-old Victoria West grad, will take over as the girls volleyball head coach.
She played on West’s volleyball team for four years, earning all-academic honors each year, and also serving as a team captain for three years.
She continued to play volleyball at Victoria College for a year and a half, before deciding to end her playing career.
Reed made the decision to hire her after she was recommended by Victoria Gonzalez, the former basketball coach at St. Joseph.
“I interviewed her with Coach Lemke and myself, with the recommendation of Victoria Gonzalez, and having her background, I thought that this could be a good fit for this program, and that’s when the hire was made,” Reed said.
Ramirez got a small taste of the coaching experience when she helped lead one of Victoria West’s sub-varsity division teams in the Southern Swing Summer League in June.
“I’ve coached a little before, but this is going to be a different way of coaching, because it’s for a school now,” Ramirez said. “I was a bit scared at first, but to be recommended to coach for a community like this is an honor and it was very humbling.”
Being that she is so young, Ramirez has mixed feelings about leading a group of girls that are only a few years younger than her.
“I'm definitely very nervous, but excited as well,” Ramirez said. “It's a very overwhelming process, but I know what to do, I know how to coach, so it's just about getting into the routine. Once I get to know the girls and get to know the environment better, and just make it become like a routine, I think it'll be like a cruise.”
Faith Academy also hired 34-year-old Jacob Kabela to lead the school’s girls basketball team.
Kabela graduated from Faith Academy in 2006, and was a player on Reed’s basketball team that made it to the semifinals of the TAPPS Class 2A state basketball tournament.
He returned to the school when he landed the job as the head coach of the boys junior varsity basketball team.
He moved up to the role of athletic director from 2013 to 2016, and during this three year span he served as the head softball coach the first year, the head baseball coach the second year, and the head boys basketball coach the final year.
He is excited to now be able to coach the girls basketball team.
“We’re working right now with the girls' workouts in the summer, and I know that last year wasn’t the greatest, but they were young, and I’m just trying to develop the talent that I have and move on from that,” Kabela said. “Hopefully we improve each year until we get back to the program that we once were.”
Reed hopes that he, Ramirez, and Kabela can play a part in getting the school’s athletic program turned around.
“I want to get us back to the Final Four and win a state championship, but the reality is, I can only do that by winning one game at a time and building the program,” Reed said. “When you do it that way and have a process, you realize that your expectation is to win at all, but you have to start one one step at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.