Faith Academy Mejia award winners

Faith Academy’s James Ortiz and Jade Thomas were named the Mejia male and female athletes of the year.

 Contributed Photos

Faith Academy’s James Ortiz and Jade Thomas were named the Mejia male and female athletes of the year for their leadership on the field and in the classroom.

The Mejia Award is the highest sports award chosen by the teachers and coaches at Faith Academy High School. It is named after Robert Mejia, who died in a car wreck at a young age. His parents, Frank and Jean Mejia, are members of Faith Family Church and have presented this award for 20 years. Robert played multiple sports at Victoria High School. The award is given to athletes with a 3.5 GPA or higher and has served as a role model on the court and in the classroom.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.