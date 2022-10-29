That was the message that Faith Academy head coach Toni Ramirez gave her team following a power outage at their home gym during Saturday’s TAPPS 1A bi-district playoff match against Houston Second Baptist School University Model.
After relocating the match four miles away to Victoria West High School, the Lady Cougars were able finish off a sweep of the Eagles (25-18, 25-16, 25-17), winning their first playoff match in 15 years.
“I thought they did outstanding regardless of the switch up we had,” Ramirez said. “They played in a different gym and they still went out there and did their best with their hustle, their heart and passion and it was really good.”
The Lady Cougars (13-8, 5-0) opened up the match with a few mistakes, but rallied down five points to top the Eagles (19-9, 9-3) in the first set.
“I like how everyone was encouraging each other, sure there were some mistakes that we made, but we always get it back up,” said Faith Academy's Serenity Keck. “I appreciated everyone's hustle.”
Just a few minutes later, with Faith Academy trailing 4-3 in the second set, the lights shut off and both teams were forced to sit in the dark gym for over 40 minutes before the game was relocated.
“I was thinking, ‘Really? Of all the games to have a power outage.’ But I was hoping we would still be able to play, and fortunately we did,” said Faith Academy’s Kati Potts, who ended the game with two blocks, two aces, and one kill.
Once both teams arrived in West’s gym, they went through their normal warm up routines and got ready for action to resume after being on break for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.
“It’s a little bit difficult coming out of a break, but being able to warm up, I’m glad we got to warm up because it gets us back in the mindset of it,” Potts said. “I think that we played pretty well. Even though we lost a few points in the beginning, we were able to bring it back.”
Once the match resumed, it was obvious that the pause in action did little to sidetrack the Lady Cougars, as they went on a 22-12 run to capture the second set.
Gallery: Faith Academy sweeps Houston Second Baptist School University Model
The Lady Cougars continued strong play at the net in the third set from Kami Stafford, Avery Camacho and Keck, and closed out the match, securing a bi-district championship for the first time since 2006.
“I always tell my girls to be mentally strong throughout any situation and any circumstance. And they pushed through to get the win,” Ramirez said. “Our hitters came out. Our defense was there and that’s what we needed to win.”
Ramirez, who is in her first year as a head coach, was grateful to get her first playoff win and be able to help bring back success to Faith Academy’s volleyball program.
“It definitely feels very exciting,” she said. “I remember when I was a player I would win playoff games, but this one feels a lot different because I’ve coached these girls, and I helped them get to where they are now, so it was very exciting.”