A fast start, combined with a full team effort proved to be the difference for Victoria Faith Academy in its TAPPS 2A bi-district on Friday.
Facing Bryan Allen Academy — the 2019 state champion — the Cougars used a fast, attacking offense to take the first lead and quickly pull away from the Rams, coming out on top with a 62-38 victory.
The win carries Faith Academy into the area round for the second year in a row.
"It's a great testament to our guys and how they were able to maintain focus through all of this and really this week just coming together in practice," said Faith Academy head coach Dusty Lemke. "They did everything I asked of them and I couldn't be proud of our group of just buying into everything we talked about."
Jarius Jones opened the scoring for Faith Academy (15-6) and would finish with 16 points, one of three Cougars players to reach double digits scoring.
The two sides were even during the early stages, tying four times before Tyler Torres hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first to create distance from Allen Academy (11-11).
Faith stretched its lead in the second as Allen Academy struggled to score and the Cougars outrebounded the Rams.
Both sides played a physical game in the paint but Allen lost a pair to injuries in the second as Faith led 29-19 at halftime.
"Coach always says just give it 100% every single play, give it a perfect effort and we're most likely to come out with a win if we do and that's what we did," Torres said. "We came out with great energy, gave it all we had. We have a lot of seniors on the team and we didn't want this to be our last game."
Faith took full control in the second half, scoring six straight points off turnovers in the third to further stretch its lead.
Torres finished with a team leading 20 points and Evan Tijerina added 12 of his own.
The Cougars continued using creative passes throughout the second half and got the bench players some crucial minutes late in the game.
"Seeing that we can get production even from deeper down in our bench when we needed it and bringing a spark, it shows how deep we are and what type of team we are," Lemke said.
Faith stretched its lead to 31 points through the middle of the fourth quarter as the Cougars outscored the Rams 33-13 in the second half.
With a victory all but assured, Faith pulled its starters in the final minute. It allowed Allen to hit a pair of 3-pointers but Faith still came out with a comfortable 24-point win.
"We just wanted to win, push the pace, finish what we started," Jones said. "Get the boards, rebound, box out as much as we can, give it our all. This is a good team. I really love this team, I love pushing the pace. They're my brothers for life and I just love everyone."
Faith Academy advances to play Houston Grace Christian on Tuesday at Clear Lake at a time to be determined.
"They're good, they're athletic," Lemke said. "They're one of the best teams in TAPPS 2A this year and we're going to have to be very focused and very locked in for us to be able to go in and compete with them."
TAPPS 2A
Bi-district
Victoria Faith Academy 62, Bryan Allen Academy 38
Points: (F) Tyler Torres 20, Jarius Jones 16, Evan Tijerina 12, Dence Graham 6, Danny Hernandez 2; (A) Calvin Williams 13, Jayce Rodell 10, Joey Toussaint 6, Luke Meadows 6, Matthew Lightsey 3
3-pointers: Torres 2, Williams 3, Lightsey; Halftime: Faith Academy 29-19; Records: Faith Academy 15-6; Allen Academy 11-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.