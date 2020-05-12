The dream of playing at the college level came true for two Faith Academy seniors on Tuesday night.
Faith Kucera, who is the school’s saulidcatorian and Isabel DeSanno, who is valedictorian of her senior class, signed letters of intent to swim and play basketball in front of family and coaches at the Next Generation Gym.
Kucera signed with NCAA Division II Texas A&M University-Kingsville to play basketball, and DeSanno made her commitment official to swim at Division III Kean University in Union, N.J.
“I like that it’s close to home, and it’s a very good school,” Kucera said. “I really liked the coaches and the program. That’s what mainly went into my decision.”
“The swim program at Kean had everything I was looking for,” DeSanno added. “The campus is gorgeous and it’s such a cool part of the country. I’m really excited to live there.”
Kucera, who also competes in track and field, transferred to Faith Academy her junior season after being homeschooled the first two years of high school.
She averaged 20 points per game and helped the Lady Cougars reach the TAPPS Class 2A state tournament for the first time in seven years.
“I’m very determined,” Kucera said. “I want to continue everything I’ve been doing because this has been my main goal. I want to be the best I can be in college.”
Staying close to home was important for Kucera. Having her parents and friends watch her play was something she didn’t want to be without.
“My mom and dad are my biggest fans, so I’m glad they get to go to all of my home games,” Kucera said. “Being close to home means I can always come back to see my friends and family.”
DeSanno visited Kean for a recruiting trip last October and instantly knew where she wanted to begin the next chapter of her life.
Coming from a military family, traveling far isn’t out of the ordinary for her.
Everything she’s learned from her parents and at Faith Academy, has been more than enough to help her with the transition.
“I’m originally from Georgia, so my parents have moved around a lot,” DeSanno said. “Just being like my parents is something I want in my life. They have a lot of perseverance.”
Kucera and DeSanno hope to carry over their high school success into the collegiate level.
DeSanno, who competes in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly, was a state qualifier this past season. She also won silver in the Coastal Bend TISCA 100-yard breaststroke and was named to the all-region team in both categories.
She’s been named to the TAPPS all-state team and TISCA all-state team for swimming and academics all four years of high school.
“Faith Academy really stresses a foundation of Christ,” DeSanno added. “That’s important for life in general and swimming.”
Kucera was a first-team all-district selection and the offensive most valuable player of the team in basketball and was the school’s MVP in track her junior season.
As a senior, she earned first-team all-state honors, first-team all-district recognition and was a first-team selection on the Victoria Advocate all-area basketball team.
She was also named offensive MVP of the Lady Cougars for the second consecutive year.
“It’s very exciting,” Kucera said. “Division II or Division I basketball was always my goal, and I’m glad I’m going to A&M Kingsville.”
