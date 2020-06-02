Scoreboard logo

Faith Academy Summer Camps

WHEN:  June 8 - July 1

WHERE: Next Generation Gym 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane

Faith Academy is starting registration for its athletic summer camps.

Girls basketball will have registration from June 8-10, third to seventh graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon and grades eight to 12 can register from 2 to 5 p.m.

Boys basketball registration dates are from June 15-17, third to seventh graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon and grades eight to 12 can register from 1 to 4 p.m.

Third through seventh grade volleyball registration is from 9 a.m. to noon June 22-24. Eighth through 12 graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon June 29- July 1. 

The camps cost $65 to attend a camp. Payment can be made by cash check or money order.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.