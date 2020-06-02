Faith Academy Summer Camps
WHEN: June 8 - July 1
WHERE: Next Generation Gym 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
Faith Academy is starting registration for its athletic summer camps.
Girls basketball will have registration from June 8-10, third to seventh graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon and grades eight to 12 can register from 2 to 5 p.m.
Boys basketball registration dates are from June 15-17, third to seventh graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon and grades eight to 12 can register from 1 to 4 p.m.
Third through seventh grade volleyball registration is from 9 a.m. to noon June 22-24. Eighth through 12 graders can register from 9 a.m. to noon June 29- July 1.
The camps cost $65 to attend a camp. Payment can be made by cash check or money order.
