SAN ANTONIO – Victoria Faith Academy freshman Gwyn Eyre captured a silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle at the TAPPS Division III Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday at the Bill Walker/Josh Davis Natatorium.
Eyre placed second in a time of 2 minutes, 4.55 seconds.
She also placed fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Faith Academy senior Isabel DeSanno placed fifth in the 100 butterfly, and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
TAPPS Division III Championships
SAN ANTONIO – Following are results from the TAPPS Division III Championships held Wedneday at the Bill Walker/Josh Davis Natatorium. All distances in yards.
Girls
Team totals – 13, Victoria Faith Academy, 59; 23, Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 16.
200 medley relay – 13, Sacred Heart, 2:48.93.
200 freestyle – 2, Gwyn Eyre, Faith Academy, 2:04.55.
100 butterfly – 5, Isabel DeSanno, Faith Academy, 1:05.87.
200 freestyle relay – 13, Sacred Heart, 2:21.23.
100 breaststroke – 6, DeSanno, Faith Academy, 1:14.43.
