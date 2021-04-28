Jaylen Dorsett was nervous to have all of Faith Academy watching her sign her letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon, but the students, coaches and her family were excited for her.
Dorsett, a four-year varsity volleyball player, signed to continue her playing career at Victoria College in a ceremony at the Faith Academy gym.
"I'm thankful for everybody who's been here for me," Dorsett said. "They supported me. I'd like to thank coach Gil (Gonzalez) for putting in the time and effort and coach Lindsay (Schwartz) for pushing me to my limit and my parents for just being there for me, emotionally supporting me."
Dorsett was a volleyball all-district selection all four years at Faith Academy, earning first team recognition as a junior and senior.
She was also named second team all-district in basketball her junior and senior years.
It was in her junior year that Dorsett wanted to pursue college athletics. She created a Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) profile and started reaching out to various teams. It led to her connecting with VC head coach Josh Moore, Dorsett's first volleyball coach.
"It was just a blessing in disguise when he came out and reached out to me that he wanted me to try out," Dorsett said. "They saw me as an athlete. They acknowledged I was there and that made me feel really good. When they sat me down and talked to me, I knew they would be there for me through anything."
Dorsett also competes in track and qualified for state in the high jump, placing fourth with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches at regionals.
She will compete at the TAPPS 2A State Meet on Friday at Round Rock Christian Academy.
Dorsett's signing makes her the first volleyball player to sign a letter of intent in Gil Gonzalez's five years as Faith Academy's athletic director.
"I'm just honored to be the first, but I know that there are more to come," Dorsett said. "I'm thankful that the coaches here pushed me to that."
Dorsett plans to study nursing at VC but was thankful for the chance to stay in Victoria, taking time to "get her life under control" and figure out what she wants to do.
In the meantime, she's excited for the chance to play at VC.
"I hope I get to play," Dorsett said. "As a freshman, it's not expected, but it is my goal, and I hope to reach it, and when I do, I hope I get to play either back row or anywhere they want to put me."
