Faith Academy athletic director Gil Gonzalez III has accepted the same position at TAPPS 4A school Houston Northland Christian.
Gonzalez had served as Faith Academy’s AD since 2016, in which time Faith Academy started competing in 6-man football, which Gonzalez was the head coach and qualified for the playoffs in 2019.
Volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball all produced playoff teams and track & field had multiple state qualifiers throughout Gonzalez’s tenure.
“I’m proud of the accomplishments made in the athletic program during my five years as athletic director,” Gonzalez said. “An AD’s success is firstly dependent on the support from his superiors, and I was fortunate to have phenomenal leadership and mentorship from mine, which included Pastor Jim Graff, Pastor Larry Helms, and Superintendent Larry Long. With their continued support, little by little, things started falling into place.”
Gonzalez pushed for an athletic period in students’ schedules, giving them time to focus on weight and cardio training.
The addition of 6-man football, cross country, soccer and track & field was also seen as a means to let the junior high students improve their athleticism.
“I was able to bring in top-notch coaches on staff who could relate well to the students and get them to buy into what they were teaching,” Gonzalez said. “This resulted in a culture shift, where competing at high levels, as well as winning, started to become the norm and not the exception.”
”I was very fortunate to be part of the Faith academy school family and all the great parents and student athletes that come through the program. We have had some good years and I will always cherish the relationships and memories.
“My family and I have loved everything about Faith Academy and know the program will continue to get better each season. I am so honored and grateful for the opportunity Northland Christian.”
Boys basketball coach Dusty Lemke will take over the athletic director position at Faith Academy.
