Lady Cougars fall to Boerne Geneva

Faith Academy coach Dusty Lemke hugs Bianca Sanchez following the Lady Cougars 55-33 loss to Boerne Geneva at the TAPPS Class 2A state tournament. The loss was Faith Academy's third this season to Geneva.

Dusty Lemke, the boys head basketball coach at Victoria Faith Academy, was named the outstanding coach of the year for small private schools by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday.

In his second season as head coach, Lemke led the Cougars to an undefeated district record, a TAPPS 5-2A district title and a regional finals appearance in the playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Alpha Omega Academy.

They had a 24-9 record and five players named to the all-district first team.

Faith also won an award for the most 3-pointers made by a small private school with 225 on the season.

