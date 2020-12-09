FALLS CITY — Luke Shaffer realized he was in store for a dramatic change when he moved to Falls City.
Shaffer attended Smithson Valley last year and he went from a Class 6A to a Class 2A, Division II school.
“It was definitely a big adjustment going from 3,000 kids in school to having only 35 in your junior class,” Shaffer said. “You have to be able to adapt to each system that you have to pick up.”
Shaffer’s Falls City teammates also had an adjustment to make when Mark Kirchhoff returned as head coach and the Beavers went from a spread to a veer offense.
“Changing to a completely different offense was a huge change for us,” said junior Grant Jendrusch. “We were confused toward the beginning of the season. But we figured it out from week to week and corrected our mistakes and got a little better week to week.”
The Beavers went through some early-season struggles as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and the move to a new offense.
Shaffer also had to take over at quarterback when Jaxson Pipes was lost for the season with an injury.
“You’ve just got to be the next man up,” Shaffer said. “You have to be ready for whatever comes.”
Kirchhoff did his best to ease the transition by installing some of the offense in summer conditioning drills and preseason practices.
“We had summer workout time and at least could introduce some stuff at that point,” Kirchhoff said. “Not a whole lot. It took a while. They were not used to running the veer and we’re still learning. We’re still putting stuff in and our kids are getting a little better at it. The kids have been resilient and really tenacious in learning what we wanted to do and are playing pretty well right now.”
Kirchhoff benefited from having coached at Falls City for 16 seasons.
During his previous tenure, Kirchhoff led the Beavers to their only state championship in 2010.
Kirchhoff was not only familiar with the culture in Falls City, but his former defensive coordinator, Travis Erlich, was still coaching at the school.
“The community is the same and the work ethic is the same,” Kirchhoff said. “They support their kids and want them to succeed. They expect them to work hard and the parents work hard. That really hasn’t changed.
“It is a little different when you’re coaching kids of kids you coached before,” he added. “There’s some of that. But it feels like home to (wife) Tammy and me to get back here.”
The Beavers (11-2) have won 10 straight games to advance to the semifinals for the third straight year.
Their opponent for the third straight year will be No. 1 Mart (13-0), which went on to win the state championship in 2018 and last season.
The Panthers will be going for their fourth straight state championship after winning the Division I title in 2017.
Falls City and Mart will return to The Pfield in Pflugerville at 7 p.m. Thursday for the semifinal game. The teams played at The Pfield last season.
“You’re going against the premier program in our division and maybe our classification,” Kirchhoff said. “Coach (Kevin) Hoffman does a great job. That’s what stands out to me. Yes, they have an abundance of talent, but they are coached up.”
Falls City knows from experience the challenge it faces. But the Beavers have no intention of backing down.
“We’re a playoff team,” Jendrusch said. “We know what it feels like to be in the playoffs every year. Seeing them last year and the year before, we know what they want to do. We’ve just got to go out and stop it.”
NOTES: Falls City will be the visiting team.
The state final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
