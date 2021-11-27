CEDAR PARK — A 400-yard rushing night by Falls City's offense kept the ball out of Eldrado's hands as the Beavers claimed a 50-26 win in Friday's Class 2A, Division II regional semifinal.
Falls City (12-1) advanced to its fifth straight regional final against Burton at 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin High School.
Luke Shaffer opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and would add runs of 13, 1 and 7 yards, as well as a 56-yard pass to Jaxson Pipes as Falls City jumped out to a 21-0 lead.
Shaffer was one of three 100-yard rushers on the night for Falls City, finishing with 120 yards on 19 carries. Cole Thomas led the team with 185 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and Grant Jendrusch added 126 yards on 18 carries.
Thomas and Jendrusch added an interception each on defense. Tristan Niedenberger forced a fumble that Wesley Molina recovered.
Falls City ran the ball 70 times to overcome a 348-yard, four touchdown passing night by Eldorado (10-2) quarterback Korbin Covarrubiaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.