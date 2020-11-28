JOURDANTON — Falls City limited D'Hanis to 120 yards and captured a 39-0 Class 2A, Division II regional playoff win on Friday night at Indian Stadium.
The Beavers improved to 10-2 and moved into the quarterfinals against Christoval. The Cowboys finished the season at 8-1.
The quarterfinal game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg's Battlin' Billie Stadium.
Falls City had five interceptions, including two by Grant Jendrusch, who returned one 85 yards.
Darren Lopez, Wesley Molina and Caden Moy each had one interception.
Jendrusch and Alex Hofaur each had six tackles, and recorded a sack along with Luke Shaffer.
Cole Thomas rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns and Jendrusch added 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Shaffer threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Cody Arrisola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.