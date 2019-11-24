The Falls City Beavers defeated Chilton by a final score of 41-7 to win the area championship.
Outstanding players for Falls City include Brady Lyssy, who rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns and had 86 yards receiving with a touchdown. Grant Jendrusch added 78 yards rushing with a touchdown. Brandon Moczygemba was five for five on points after touchdowns.
The halftime score was 20-7.
The defense was led by Cody Arrisola, who ended with 17 tackles with one for a loss. Kevin Jendrusch added 14 tackles. McKade Hartmann and Tay Yanta each had eight tackles, with Hartmann adding a tackle for loss. Brady Lyssy had an interception, and Jacob Hofauer added a sack.
The final score Was 41-7.
The Beavers will play in the regional round at 7 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels Canyon High School against Granger.
