Falls City senior Jaxson Pipes (left) completes a reception before being brought down by Mart’s Jonah Ross during Friday’s Class 2A, Division II semifinal game against Mart at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
Falls City (14-1) advanced to face Stratford (14-1) in the state championship at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s the Beavers' first trip to Arlington since 2013.
“It’s a huge win for us, for all the kids,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “These seniors started this last year when I took over the program. It’s rewarding for them.”
Falls City fell behind 10 points with 11:48 left in the game after a fumbled pitch by Shaffer turned into a touchdown four plays later when Trey Powell hit Klyderion Campbell for an 8-yard score.
The Beavers didn’t panic, though.
Instead, they used their seemingly dormant passing game for 53 yards, their second-highest mark this postseason.
Falls City knew it had to use it's passing game to keep Mart from keying its run game, which posted 297 yards in the win.
“We were running pretty much the same play,” Shaffer said. “We kept getting various looks with the outside linebacker and the safeties. We ran a good fake and it sold the safety, and we were able to beat him over the top.”
Falls City was able to limit Mart’s 1,000-yard rusher Neven Hickman to 29 yards on nine carries in the first half. A pair of sacks from Tristen Niedenberger and a tackle for a loss by Elisha Ermis helped keep Mart out of rhythm for most of the first half.
However, a 71-yard touchdown drive by the Panthers on their second drive, capped by a 46-yard pass from Powell to Brandon Lundy, was the difference at halftime. Mart led 10-3 at the break.
In the end, Mart was held to 292 yards and Hickman managed 38 yards rushing.
Falls City wanted to play its trademarked hard-nosed defense to try and reverse its fortune against the Panthers.
“That’s just the name of the game, the name of our game,” Shaffer said. “We want to be the most physical team out there.”
The hurdle of Mart was special for everyone on the team, but arguably none more than senior Cody Arrisola.
Arrisola made a promise to his father that this team would reach state before the elder Arrisola passed away during the early stage of the season.
“When I saw that [pass], I was at a loss for words,” Arrisola said. “I was just saying, ‘Thank you, Dad, up in Heaven, for giving us this.’”
Since then, the team has dedicated the 2021 campaign to Arrisola and his family.
“It means everything,” Jendrusch said. “We’re doing this for him.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between.
