BEEVILLE — Tanner Soliz knew the importance of getting off to a good start in Falls City’s best-of-three game Class 2A area playoff series against Refugio.
Soliz, a senior, was determined to do his part when he took the mound for Game 1.
“I think everybody wants to win Game 1,” Soliz said. “We know they’re a good team. We thought it was going to be a battle and a low-scoring game and that’s exactly what it was.”
Soliz struck out 11 over 5.2 innings and helped lift the Beavers to a 2-1 win Thursday night at Joe Hunter Field.
Falls City improved to 23-5 and will attempt to wrap up the series when the teams return to Joe Hunter Field at 7 p.m. Friday for Game 2.
If the Bobcats (13-3) win, Game 3 will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joe Hunter Field.
“Tanner being a senior and being in these games before he came out and just pitched well,” said Falls City coach Will Gates. “He got ahead of a lot of their batters and that’s the key is throwing strikes and working ahead.”
Soliz worked into the sixth inning before hitting his pitch limit. Ayden Gates came on to get the final four outs and earn the save.
“It’s going to be a close game,” Gates said. “That’s what I told the kids. This isn’t going to be another 16-14 game. This is going to be a 3-2, 2-1, 1-0 game and that’s where you’ve got to scratch one across and we were able to get two and that’s how you win these games.”
The Beavers played errorless defense, and Soliz was able to strand runners at third base in the fourth and sixth innings, and escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
“A lot of people kind of fold under the pressure,” Soliz said. “But at practice our coaches replicate real-game scenarios just like that and that really played into it tonight.”
Falls City took advantage of two Refugio errors to score its runs.
J.D. Sawtelle reached on a walk in the first inning, went to second on a passed ball, to third on a groundout before scoring on an error.
The Beavers scored what proved to be the decisive run in the fourth inning when Alex Hofauer went to second base on a dropped fly ball and came home on a single by Cody Arrisola.
“Cody was struggling in the beginning of the season,” Gates said. “He’s really come back and he’s really swung it well the last half of the season. He's done a good job of changing some things and correcting it. He works hard at it.”
Refugio pitcher Caleb Hesseltine scattered six hits and two walks to keep the Bobcats close.
“I thought he did really well,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “I thought it was his best outing. This is the furthest he’s been asked to go in a game. Most of the year he’s come into a game after Jordan (Kelley) so I was super proud of how he pitched and how he competed.”
Refugio had six hits, but went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and struck out 12 times.
The Bobcats’ lone run came home on a wild pitch on a third strike in the third inning.
“Our approach at the plate was not very good and that’s on me,” Kay said. “We have got to do a better job when we come back tomorrow of having a plan of attack when we go to the plate and actually competing when we go to the plate.”
Class 2A Area Game 1
Falls City 2, Refugio 1
Refugio 001 000 0 — 1 6 2
Falls City 100 100 x — 2 6 0
W: Tanner Soliz. L: Caleb Hesseltine. S: Ayden Gates. Highlights: (R) Hesseltine 6 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 SO; Antwaan Gross 2-for-3, 3B, SB; Troy Haug 1-for-2; Isaiah Avery 2-for-3. (FC) Tanner Soliz 5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO; Gates 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO; Cody Arrisola 1-for-3, RBI. Records: Refugio 13-3; Falls City 22-6.
