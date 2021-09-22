FALLS CITY — Preparing for a football game is difficult enough, but doing so when dealing with personal tragedies is another matter.
Falls City did its best to pull together last week when two of its players experienced a death in their family.
“We tried to just talk to them about it during the period and during practice,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “We tried to have as much normalcy as we could and try to be a haven for them to come in and just put their minds on football. This is just such a close community, it affected all of us and I thought we really galvanized together and played really well on Friday with all week having to deal with that.”
The No. 7 Beavers rolled to a 36-0 win over Flatonia and improved to 3-1 heading into their bye week.
Cody Arrisola ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown, Cole Thomas ran for two touchdowns, and Luke Shaffer ran for a touchdown and kicked a field goal.
Linebacker Grant Jendrusch led the defense with nine tackles and Arrisola added eight.
“It was just the community coming together,” Shaffer said. “We’re a giant family here. If a brother or sister goes down, we’re here to step in.”
Falls City has made great strides in Kirchhoff’s second season since he returned to the team he led to a state championship in 2010.
“We just play hard-nosed football,” said Shaffer, who plays quarterback and safety as well as handling the kicking and punting duties for the Beavers. “We’re not going to blow past you with speed, but we’re going to run at you every play and just play our football.”
Falls City has been particularly effective on defense, limiting opponents to an average of less than 10 points per game.
“We’re a physical defense,” Jendrusch said. “We like to get a lot of hats to the ball. We had a good offseason. We were able to get together a lot more than last year. We had a good offseason and we learned more over the summer and that got us ready for this year.”
The learning curve on both sides of the ball has increased tremendously from last season, which was hindered by restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids have a pretty good concept of the pace we want to practice and the pace we want to play,” Kirchhoff said. “Running our veer offense just takes a little while to get used to. They’ve done a good job of coming in and we can really work some of the intricacies where as last year we spent the first 10 games just trying to get a basic right look out of our veer game.
“The same thing defensively,” he added. “We overhauled that and that was different for them last year. We make a lot of on-field adjustments and checks. They’re used to that now. They’ve just been playing faster on both sides of the ball because they’re more comfortable.”
Shaffer has helped the cause with his ability to produce touchbacks on kickoffs and flip the field on punts.
“We’ve had multiple times this year having a team inside the 10 and we’ve been able to make that stop,” Shaffer said. “We get them to punt the ball and give us good field position.”
The Beavers will open District 16-2A, Division II play Oct. 1 at Pettus before returning home to face Yorktown.
“We’ve got to look at every team the same,” Jendrusch said. “No one takes us lightly because we have a target on our back so we have to play every game with the same intensity.”
