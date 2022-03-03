Falls City did not step onto a basketball court until Dec. 27, 11 days after it had played in the Class 2A, Division II football state final.
The Beavers began the season Dec. 30 and played only District 30-2A games.
But Falls City’s late start has not prevented it from playing late into the season.
The Beavers (11-4) will make their second regional tournament appearance and first since 2015 at 6 p.m. Friday when they take on Milano (21-14) in a semifinal game at the San Marcos High gym.
“This group of seniors is special and the same thing in football,” said Falls City coach Jameson Grasshoff. “They’re not ready for their careers to be done. They’re some of the best competitors that I’ve ever been around. They take on the challenge and do whatever they can to get through it.”
Grasshoff made allowances for the lack of gym time, by relying on his players’ athletic ability.
“We try to keep our system very simple,” he said. “We’re not very good basketball players, but we’re really good athletes. We try to focus more on athleticism and getting shots up instead of putting in set plays or things we’re going to have to focus on that takes time away from it. We rely on athleticism and knowledge and go from there instead of focusing on the more technical sides.”
Falls City finished second in district behind San Antonio Lee Academy, and has won five straight games — including playoff wins over Mason, Port Aransas and Goldthwaite — since a disappointing home loss to Sabinal.
“We had a really bad performance and we had a team meeting after the game,” Grasshoff said. “We talked about some things. I think that loss kind of spurred us on to that next level where we’re at today.”
Grasshoff is aware of the challenge Milano poses with its height and shooting ability. The Eagles are coming off a regional quarterfinal win over Flatonia.
“They’re extremely long, they shoot it well, they play an extremely good zone defense, they’re a tough team,” Grasshoff said. “We try not to focus on the opponent that much. We just focus on playing the best game we can play. We know if we go out and compete we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
Falls City is attempting to secure its first state tournament appearance, but Grasshoff isn’t worried about a team with nine seniors being overwhelmed.
“We’ve been in bigger games,” he said. “We’ve been in the biggest of the games and the biggest of the stadiums. I guess we get a little bit nervous. I’m probably more nervous than they are.
"That’s one of the things we preach is ‘you’ve been in the big moments, you’ve been here before and just go out and enjoy it.’ They do a really good job of staying together and staying controlled.”
