FALLS CITY — Grant Jendrusch, a senior captain for Falls City, can remember Mark Kirchhoff’s first stint as the Beavers’ coach.
Jendrusch and his friends were in first grade when Falls City won its lone football state championship in 2010.
At recess during elementary school or in their backyards, they would pretend they were playing for Kirchhoff and leading the Beavers to another state title.
Now they’re seniors and gearing up for Falls City’s fifth consecutive trip to the regional finals. The Beavers (12-1) square off with Burton (5-8) in the Class 2A, Division II regional final at 7 p.m. on Friday from Seguin’s Matador Stadium.
“We wanted to be just like them when we grew up,” Jendrusch said. “Then, as we got to junior high, we saw we were capable of doing that and we’re well-coached. So, every week we go out and we strive to be like the teams we used to watch and get excited about when we were younger.”
The past three years, Falls City has reached the state semifinals where Mart got the better of them. Kirchhoff, though, will be the first to tell you his squad can’t look ahead to what could be and what historically has been.
Standing in the Beavers’ way is a Burton team that has won 12 games on the field, and was forced to forfeit seven of those wins. Those wins were forfeited for the use of an ineligible player.
En route to the regional final, the Panthers knocked off nine-win teams in Christoval and district foe Granger.
Burton ran away as 57-27 winners over Granger last week after outscoring the Lions 28-22 in a since-forfeited Week 9 matchup.
“They are a 12-win team,” Kirchhoff said. “They’re gonna control the football, run the football and play great defense. That’s what they do. Their kids are physical and they get after it.”
Kirchhoff likened Falls City’s opponent to his own ballclub and the players have noticed it.
In Kirchhoff’s program, the Beavers aim to be the most physical and the strongest team on the field. That mindset is what’s led to a dominant defense and nearly unstoppable offense combining to outscore opponents by 39 points through three games in the playoffs so far.
That’s why players like senior center and inside linebacker Brandon Moczygemba look forward to the challenge a team like Burton poses.
“It gives us a lot of excitement,” Moczygemba said. “It’s not every day that someone’s going to come out and give you the same amount of work and effort to try and beat you. You have to work extra hard and be willing to give it all you have to beat guys like Burton. They’re for sure a really good football team.”
Still, the dreams of the kids on the playground prevail and Falls City’s seniors hope they can make it a perfect 4 for 4 on state semifinal trips.
“It would mean a lot to us,” Moczygemba added. “We’ve been very fortunate to make it three years in a row. And now, in our senior year, it would just mean a lot to make it back and play in the semifinals once again.”
NOTES: The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Mart-Chilton game.
