ARLINGTON — Falls City’s bid for a second state championship fell short on Thursday.
The Beavers fell 39-27 to Stratford in the Class 2A, Division II title game at AT&T Stadium.
Stratford (15-1) scored on a 14-yard pass from Cody Rinne to Dru Jones with 6:36 left in the game to take a 33-27 lead. The two connected for a 32-yard touchdown to close the scoring in the game.
Falls City ends the season 14-2 and as state runners-up.
The Beavers utilized the big play in the first quarter to jump out to a lead early.
Luke Shaffer’s 52-yard pass to Jaxson Pipes set up a 27-yard touchdown pass between the two three plays later. Pipes gave Falls City a 14-7 lead with an 85-yard kickoff return following a 3-yard touchdown run by Stratford’s Zane Burr.
Shaffer added a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give Falls City a 21-13 lead at halftime.
Stratford took the lead on 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. Runs of 5 and 1 yard by Mauricio Duran and Rinne put the Elks up after falling behind in the first half.
Falls City was held to 226 yards of total offense in the loss. Stratford racked up 506 yards, including 282 through the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.