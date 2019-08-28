Falls City’s closet margin of victory in a District 15-2A, Division II game last season was 39 points.
The Beavers ran through La Pryor, Runge, Charlotte, D’Hanis and Pettus with ease en route to the state semifinals.
Falls City may not be as explosive as it was last season, but it still has the opportunity to repeat last year’s success.
“We will be a little bit different,” said Falls City coach Britt Hart. “We won’t be as dynamic as we were the last couple of years. Those guys who we have up front are big, big guys, and we average about 6 foot, 260 on that offensive line. We’re going to use them.”
Falls City will open district against La Pryor, which returns most of its starters, before squaring off against Karnes County rival Runge.
The Yellowjackets made the playoffs in coach Abe Vargas’ first season.
“This summer was big for our kids,” Vargas said. “We had a lot of kids show up. They understand expectations, and we’re making a lot of progress.”
The Beavers aim for another long playoff run, but they understand district comes first.
“If we end up healthy going into district play, we’re going to concentrate on doing things right,” Hart said. “That’s a point in my emphasis on offensive and defensive strategies. We want to tackle well, we want not to have any missed assignments, and we want to make sure that our secondary has their coverages. Offensively, we want to make sure that we’re executing every play to perfection. I keep the drive in them through district play and, hopefully, have that momentum going into the playoffs.”
