Falls City ended an eight-year drought with its first state championship game appearance since 2013.
After falling to Mart in the semifinals the last three years, Falls City got past the Panthers with a 24-20 victory.
Ultimately, Falls City fell short of its first state title since 2010, losing 39-27 to Stratford in the Class 2A, Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Take a look back at the season that was for the Beavers:
- Expectations were high for head coach Mark Kirchhoff’s squad as the Beavers returned eight starters on offense and eight on defense in the second year of Kirchhoff’s second tenure with Falls City.
- Luke Shaffer gained attention for his skill as a punter and kicker, but also quarterbacked an offense that averaged 38.4 points per game and led a defense that limited opponents to 11 points per game.
- In Falls City’s flexbone offense, Cole Thomas rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns, Shaffer rushed for 796 yards and 17 touchdowns, Grant Jendrusch rushed for 668 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Cody Arrisola rushed for 508 yards and nine touchdowns.
- Despite a non-district loss to Poth, Falls City ran through District 16-2A, Division II with shutouts of Louise, Runge, Agua Dulce and Woodsboro, a forfeit win over Pettus, and a 50-12 blowout of Yorktown to capture its fifth straight district title.
- Falls City advanced to its fifth straight regional final with wins over La Pryor, Rocksprings and Eldorado, and defeated Burton 34-20 to advance to the regional final for the fourth straight season.
- Luke Shaffer’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Grant Jendrusch gave Falls City a 24-20 lead over Mart with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
- Wesley Molina’s ensuing interception sent Falls City to its first state championship game in eight seasons.
- In the Class 2A, Division II state championship against Stratford, Jaxson Pipes opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown catch and an 85-yard kickoff return as Falls City led 21-13 at halftime.
- Falls City’s rushing attack was kept in check, as Stratford limited the Beavers to 25 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
- Stratford recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter and outscored Falls City 26-6 in the second half.
- Luke Shaffer threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns final against Stratford, but the Bearcats sealed their 39-27 victory with a fumble recovery and interception.
- Shaffer was named the Defensive MVP of the game, leading all players with 16.5 tackles.
- Shaffer threw for 1,433 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.
