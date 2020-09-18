YORKTOWN— With an injury to starting quarterback Jaxson Pipes, Luke Shaffer knew he needed to step up.
"It was a big adjustment to come in and play quarterback," Shaffer said. "I had played quarterback at previous schools and that helped me be ready, but it was a bit of a struggle. The team did great though and we played together as a unit."
Shaffer accepted the challenge in a big way, rushing for 93 yards and passing for 74 yards, helping Falls City, (2-2,1-0) to a 45-13 win over Yorktown (1-3,0-1) in both team's District 16-2A, Division II opener.
"He had a really good week of practice," said Falls City head coach Mark Kirchhoff. "Last week we weren't sure what Jaxson's status would be so his prep was a little bit odd. But this week we were able to do things to his skill set and he was much more comfortable."
Falls City got on the board early, as Shaffer ran a touchdown in from 38 yards out with five minutes into the first quarter. Grant Jendrush doubled the team's lead two minutes later on a 21-yard run.
Yorktown answered back with a 16-yard pass from Drew Alexander to Akeem Jones at the end of the first quarter. Falls City came back in the second with two touchdowns, one on a Cole Thomas six-yard run and one on a Shaffer 11-yard pass to Cody Arrisola.
"We got some explosive plays and were able to move the ball around in the passing game," said Kalen Barfield, a junior for the Wildcats. "We just have to keep getting better and work hard in practice."
Jendrusch got a second touchdown in the third quarter on a two-yard run, and Yorktown got a second score, this time from Alexander to Kalen Barefield before the Beavers sealed things with another Jendrusch two-yard run.
Yorktown had three fumbles and three interceptions in the game, a statistic that Yorktown head coach John David Caffey knows that the team must improve in that area.
"This is a really good defense, and they made a lot of plays tonight," Caffey said. "They got ahold of tipped passes and you can't make those kind of mistakes against a championship ballclub. But our goal is to play those guys again in nine weeks (in the state quarterfinals) and have another shot at it."
Falls City finished the game with 338 yards rushing, including 153 yards from Jendrusch. Yorktown was held to 43 yards rushing but managed to gain 229 yards through the air.
"We're still in the early stages of everything on offense, but they've really managed to pick it up lately," Kirchhoff said. "Our pad level was good but our perimeter blocking needs to improve. Defensively we tackled well and had kids step up and make big plays even after they moved the ball down the field."
Despite the injury to Pipes, Shaffer thinks the Beavers can accomplish big things this season.
"If we keep building and improving every week, this is a good enough team to win it all," he said. "We just have to play together, block and all do our assignments."
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.