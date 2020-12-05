FREDERICKSBURG — Falls City is headed to the Class 2A, Division II semifinals for the third straight season.
The Beavers (11-2) captured a 27-18 quarterfinal win over Christoval on Friday night at Battlin’ Billie Stadium.
Cole Thomas rushed for 88 yards, and Grant Jendrusch added 64 yards and two touchdowns for Falls City, which had 265 total yards.
Quarterback Luke Shaffer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Molina. Shaffer also ran for a touchdown.
Shaffer also pinned the Cougars (12-2) inside their 5-yard line with a pair of punts, and forced a fumble that was recovered by Cayden Moy.
Cody Arrisola led the defense with 11 tackles, while Jendrusch had nine.
The Beavers will play top-ranked Mart in the semifinals for the third consecutive season.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
