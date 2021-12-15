FALLS CITY — When defensive coordinator Travis Ehrlich was hired at Falls City 23 years ago during Mark Kirchhoff’s first stint with the Beavers, it was apparent what the mentality was in the locker room.
Much like the blue-collar town, the Beavers wanted to have a lunch-pail approach on defense. They wanted to earn their keep.
Kirchhoff engineered and perfected that in Karnes County, guiding Falls City to its only state championship in 2010 before moving on to Iraan in 2012, and then Harper in 2019. The 29-year veteran head coach returned to Falls City in 2020.
During that time between Kirchhoff’s stints, Ehrlich and the Beavers had not forgotten the lunch-pail mentality.
“Back in 1998 when we were first starting this thing, that’s the way the kids approached it,” Ehrlich said. “It’s just been what’s expected of them, and what’s been passed down from all of the players before — that lunch-pail attitude.”
When Kirchhoff returned to Falls City in 2020 with Mike Chaney, his defensive coordinator at Iraan, it was as if he had never left. Ehrlich was still coaching the defense and the terminology remained largely the same.
The only difference was Kirchhoff and Ehrlich simultaneously running the defense with the addition of Chaney.
“[Ehrlich] grew up under me,” Kirchhoff said. “He was my defensive coordinator when I left. When I got back, the verbiage was the same and we got back to a lot of the stuff we did the first time I was here.”
That was good enough to get Falls City back to the state semifinals last year.
This year, the Beavers (14-1) have matured on defense, leading to a return to Thursday’s 11 a.m. Class 2A, Division II state championship game at A&T Stadium in Arlington.
Falls City is allowing 9.3 points per game, and has held Burton and Mart to 20 points each in the last two weeks. Both opponents boasted offenses scoring over 40 points per game.
“We trust [the coaches] to make the right decisions and I know they trust us to do our jobs,” said senior lineman Tristan Niedenberger. “I think that’s just great chemistry between us. We’ve been pretty close with our coaches for a while.”
The growth in year two of Kirchhoff’s return has allowed Falls City’s defenders to play more freely. Subsequently, that’s helped the Beavers clamp down on offenses this season.
“We definitely got better on the defensive side,” said senior linebacker Grant Jendrusch. “We have a bunch of different schemes. We show them different fronts and different coverages and it doesn’t allow the offense to do what it wants because we’re allowed to switch our defense.”
The work shift isn’t over for Falls City, though.
The Beavers’ opponent, Stratford (14-1), is averaging 44.5 points per game.
Stratford’s quarterback, Cody Rinne, is the focal point for the Beavers’ defense after rushing for 175 yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over Albany.
“We understand their offense is really good and we’re gonna have to contain their quarterback,” said senior defensive back Wesley Molina, who had the game-sealing interception against Mart. “They’ve got good guys up front and they go hard. They’re very hard-nosed like us. But we have to understand who we are as well.”
