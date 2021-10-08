FALLS CITY — Falls City players had been banging on each other for three weeks and were ready to hit another team.
Yorktown made its way into Beaver Stadium on Friday night and was the recipient.
“They were tired of practicing, that’s for sure,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “They were definitely ready to get on a game field and get against somebody else. I think they were up to the challenge.”
The No. 7 Beavers scored early and often and ran off with a 50-12 District 16-2A, Division II win over the Wildcats.
“This being our first actual district win with last week being a forfeit,” said senior Cole Thomas. “This was a good look for us. This was a good team that has one of the best quarterbacks we’ll face for a while and I thought we handled it pretty well.”
Thomas got Falls City, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district, off to a fast start by returning a punt 51 yards for a touchdown.
“The first step is always fielding the punt,” Thomas said. “After that, I saw the wall and I just followed my guys.”
Thomas also rushed for 110 yards on just 10 carries and scored on a 29-yard run in the third quarter.
“We know the talents of our O-line and we know they put the work in every day and they can push people when we need them to,” he said. “That’s what we knew our strength was coming into this game.”
The Beavers rushed for 328 yards and averaged over 9 yards per carry. Cody Arrisola scored on a 5-yard run, Hunter Crawford had a 36-yard touchdown run and Peyton Erlich recovered a ball that was fumbled at the 1 in the end zone for a touchdown.
“I felt good offensively,” Kirchhoff said. “We came out and made our adjustments at halftime and drove the ball real well. When we got the goal line stand to make that big long drive and put it in the end zone, I was proud of our kids because they were giving us a little look we hadn’t seen before. But our kids adjusted well.”
The Beavers forced four fumbles on defense and got two recoveries by Cade Ratliff and one each by J.D. Sartwelle and Ernie Deleon.
“We’re a pretty strong defensive team,” Ratliff said. “We practice that and that’s what our strong suit is, knowing our zones and how to guard them really well.”
Yorktown quarterback Drew Alexander threw for 223 yards and touchdowns of 20 yards to De’Quan Clay and 3 yards to Kalen Barefield.
Falls City often used Jaxson Pipes on Barefield in man coverage and was able to limit him to four receptions for 41 yards
“We just wanted to cover them up and make sure we knew where Barefield was on the field,” Ratliff said. “We had a guy assigned to him and the rest of us rushed the quarterback.”
The Wildcats (4-3, 2-1) lost a fumble in the red zone and also turned the ball over on downs at the Falls City 3-yard line.
“They did a great job defensively of getting the ball from us and when you give it to them with the offense they run, they’re very efficient and they took advantage of our miscues,” said Yorktown coach John David Caffey. “We hope that we get the opportunity to band together and get the opportunity to play these guys in the fourth round of the playoffs.”
The Beavers know quite a bit about rematches and were thankful for an opportunity to prepare for what they might face in the future.
“To get on the field with those caliber of athletes is important for us,” Kirchhoff said. “We know down the road we’re going to see people who are going to throw the ball. It’s a contrast in styles. We just sort of got our nose to the grindstone and kept doing what we do.”
