Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has been selected to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2019 Whataburger Super Team.
Lyssy, a senior, was named to the team as an offensive utility player.
Lyssy played quarterback and running back for the Beavers, who advanced to the Class 2A, Division II semifinals before finishing with a 13-2 record.
Lyssy rushed for 2,892 yards and 45 touchdowns, had 341 yards and three touchdowns receiving, and passed for 58 yards and one touchdown.
Texas high school football fans across the state cast over 300,000 ballots on TexasFootball.com, and 40 athletes were named to the final team.
“Picking the Whataburger Super Team is not an easy task, and I’m not-so-secretly glad that Texas high school football fans were the ones who made the choices instead of the Texas Football staff,” said Greg Tepper, Texas Football’s managing editor. “This is a list of the finest players in Texas high school football and picking out the best of the best is hard work. But I commend the fans — they selected a fine group of athletes that represent the best of Texas high school football all across the state.”
