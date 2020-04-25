The Falls City community held a parade past the home of Britt and Chae Hart on Friday night. Hart announced on Monday that he is resigning as Falls City athletic director and head football coach for a similar position at Merkel. Hart had a 59-12 record in his five seasons at Falls City and led the Beavers to two semifinal appearances. Cars were lined up for a half-mile and were led by a police escort.

