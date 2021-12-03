SEGUIN — It takes time to perfect the veer offense.

After COVID-19 delayed Mark Kirchhoff’s plans to install the triple-option offense in his return to Falls City, the Beavers felt like they were playing from behind most of the year in 2020.

A full year later and Kirchoff’s scheme has taken root.

Falls City racked up 402 yards of total offense — 343 of which came on the ground — in a 34-20 win over Burton in the Class 2A, Division II regional final Friday night at Matador Stadium in Seguin.

The win set up a rematch with undefeated Mart, 56-10 winners over Chilton, in the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. The date, time and location for the semifinal will be announced at a later date.

“They’ve just put the time in and have bought into what we are, which is a physical ballclub that’s going to run the football and play good defense,” Kirchhoff said. “We’re just in our second year in the offense. Luke [Shaffer] is more adept at it. In Week 1, we opened about where we were in the semifinals a year ago in terms of knowledge.”

Shaffer, the Beavers’ Jack-of-all-trades senior, knew Falls City had to make a statement early on.

On Falls City’s (13-1) opening drive, Shaffer broke free for 52 yards on the second play from scrimmage. That set up the first of three touchdown runs for Shaffer — a 1-yard sneak — three plays later.

Shaffer carried the ball 18 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his big offensive night, he had the game’s lone turnover on an interception in the second quarter.

Cole Thomas also eclipsed the century mark for Falls City in its win over the Panthers. The 5-foot-8-inch senior had 25 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

The two combined to give the Beavers a 20-0 lead at halftime.

“I knew this was going to be a big game for us,” Shaffer said. “We’re two physical teams coming into this game. In this offense, we rely on everybody. It’s not just one person. When you get the ball, you know it’s your time to go.”

Shaffer also finished the game 4 of 6 passing for 59 yards. It was enough to keep Burton (5-9) from keying on the run game.

“I think people find out it’s not that we can’t throw. We just don’t, depending on the situation,” Kirchhoff said. “If needed, Luke can throw it and we’ve got a good receiving corps. Hopefully we can blend that in order to move the football next week and make a game of it.”

Falls City had Burton’s number defensively most of the night.

The Beavers limited the Panthers to 77 yards of total offense in the first half, and Burton’s patented wing-T offense was held to 132 yards rushing after surpassing 330 yards on the ground a week ago.

Falls City’s linemen knew they had to set the tone — on both sides of the ball.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said tackle and defensive end Tristen Niedenberger. “They tested us. But, I think we just work harder than anyone else in the state and we were able to come out on top.”

