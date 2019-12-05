FALLS CITY — Brady and Adam Lyssy have the same last name, but they aren’t related.
The Lyssys do a share a bond in keeping Falls City’s winning football tradition alive.
The seniors have teamed up to help lead the Beavers (12-1) into the Class 2A, Division II quarterfinals against Bremond (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
“Our expectations are always high being in Falls City so we had to live up to those expectations,” Adam Lyssy said. “We have to come out every year and just go as hard as you can.”
The Beavers advanced to the semifinals last season before losing to eventual state champion Mart.
But they struggled finding an identity at the beginning of the season and were blown out by Poth before righting themselves and reeling off 11 consecutive wins.
“Week 3 is when we turned it on,” Brady Lyssy said. “The first half against Stockdale we hadn’t found ourselves. At halftime, right after that first half our mind set completely changed and ever since then we’ve been improving every week and taking it one step at a time and now I think we’re at our best.”
Falls City coach Britt Hart credits the leadership shown by the Lyssys and their fellow seniors for this season’s success.
“I can’t say enough about the senior class,” Hart said. “The leadership has grown tremendously from Week 1. Those guys have embraced that leadership role. When you have that type of leadership moving forward good things will happen because other people are held accountable.”
Brady Lyssy began the season at quarterback before moving to running back. He has played every skill position on the field and has accounted for 2,620 all-purpose yards and scored 234 points.
“Brady, I’ve had since eighth grade and been proud of how he’s progressed,” Hart said. “He’s an exceptional athlete. I’m not going to dispute that one bit. But he’s also a student of the game. He watches film and does a really good job of preparing each and every week.”
Adam Lyssy overcame a broken collarbone he suffered while playing 7on7 during the summer and leads the team with six interceptions.
“Adam, believe it or not, he’s one of those one’s who’s been injured most of his career,” Hart said. “At one point, he wasn’t thinking about playing football. He has just made himself into one of the best football players on our team. That’s a testament to how hard he worked over the summer, and how hard he worked in 7on7 before he was hurt and he had to build himself up all over again. He’s just very resilient and a student of the game and has really, really blossomed.”
The Beavers would love another shot at Mart in the semifinals, but know they have work to do against Bremond to get there.
“What we preach and what we focus on is the opponent and that’s it,” Hart said. “And then we make sure that we’re focusing on ourselves because that’s kind of been our theme is, ‘do your job’ and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Notes: Falls City will be the home team. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students.
The winner will advance to the semifinals against winner of Friday's Mart-Muenster game.
