FALLS CITY — As Falls City senior Cody Arrisola was set to make his college plans official, one person was noticeably not in attendance.
Arrisola’s father, Phillip Arrisola, died Sept. 14 in the middle of the football season. He wanted to see his son play at the next level almost as much as the 6-foot-1-inch linebacker wanted it himself.
Arrisola fulfilled both of their dreams, committing to Division III Hardin-Simmons University during a ceremony at the Falls City gym on Wednesday.
“He’d tell me how proud he is of me and that there’s always a new goal in life,” Arrisola said. “You’ve just gotta keep working.”
Following his father’s death, Arrisola was surrounded by his relatives and his football family to help ease any pain.
Arrisola responded by dedicating the season to his father, racking up 81 total tackles — six for a loss — while also racking up 509 yards rushing and nine touchdowns as a fullback.
“We just tried to wrap our arms around him as a family and he knew he had our support,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “I think that really helped him deal with what he had to deal with. And he knew he had a safe haven and people who understood. He never missed a beat and played really well.”
Three days after his father’s death, Arrisola recorded his first interception return for a touchdown in a 36-0 win over Flatonia.
Falls City went 14-2 last season and reached its third state final thanks to its seniors like Arrisola.
Before his father died, he promised him Falls City would reach the state championship.
“He’s really shown us how he can overcome anything,” said Amy Arrisola, Cody’s mother. “He knew all his dad really wanted was for Falls City to make it to state. So, that pushed him and the whole team even harder.”
Arrisola joins teammate Luke Shaffer in committing to play football at the next level. Shaffer signed as a specialist to Texas A&M-Kingsville last Wednesday.
Kirchhoff feels that continuing their careers is a testament to the success of the Falls City program over the years.
“It says a lot about the program and this community,” Kirchhoff said. “It means a lot to everybody and those kids. I came in last year and they accepted the change. It was different for them, but they worked hard. This is their success, they played as a group.”
When deciding where to go to college, Hardin-Simmons felt the most like home to Arrisola. The Abilene-based university gave him a sense of family like Falls City had given him.
“It just felt like home,” Arrisola said. “They have a really big family, they’re all about football and everything. It’s the bond. I can already see it with the players. It just felt like home.”
