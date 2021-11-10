KENEDY — When Falls City senior Reagan Johnson first stepped on a softball field seven years ago, she dreamt of her college career.
As an eighth grader, Johnson started hitting lessons with Charles Dismuke, a coach with over 50 years of experience. Johnson, a slap-hitting shortstop, displayed a winner’s mentality during her early lessons.
Johnson wanted to get better, but didn’t always follow Dismuke’s methods. So, Dismuke dismissed Johnson from their first lesson together, he said.
When she returned for their next lesson, Dismuke knew she was destined for big things.
On Wednesday, Johnson — last year’s District 27-3A Defensive MVP with Karnes City — signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Arkansas.
“Ever since I stepped onto a softball field, I’ve always dreamed of playing big,” Johnson said. “Usually, when you’re little, it’s like, ‘Oh my god!’ Now my dreams have turned into reality.”
When deciding her future home, Johnson settled on Fayetteville because it felt like home to her. Arkansas finished the 2021 season 43-11 and was two wins away from the Women’s College World Series.
“The facilities are gorgeous, like so pretty,” Johnson said. “The town, it’s so small. I wanted that small feel just like here. And you get to experience seasons there. We don’t get to experience that here.”
Johnson was a spark plug in Karnes City’s lineup in 2021, batting .744 and stealing 31 bases for the Lady Badgers.
Dismuke figures her high-energy approach will lend itself to success at the SEC level.
“That’s what got her there,” Dismuke said. “She became a challenge to me, but you don’t get this kind of athlete coming by you all the time. I think I used it to make her work harder.”
Johnson made it obvious to Dismuke that she wanted to win when the two were talking about winning and losing. Dismuke asked the shortstop whether she loved winning or hated losing.
Johnson chose the latter.
“That’s a quality the great athletes have,” Dismuke said. “They’ll win a game and, ten minutes later, they’ve forgotten about it. When they lose a game, you know they can’t wait to get another opportunity to get back out there.”
Johnson plans to study kinesiology at Arkansas. After graduating, she hopes to either continue playing softball or venturing into physical therapy.
