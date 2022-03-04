SAN MARCOS — Falls City used a consistent approach to achieve its success this season.
The Beavers executed the fundamentals and let their athletic ability go to work.
The formula helped the Beavers reach the Class 2A regional tournament for the first time since 2015.
But it wasn’t enough to get Falls City past the regional semifinals, as it dropped a 56-27 decision to Milano on Friday night at the Snake Pit in San Marcos.
“When you get this far, you’ve got to knock down free throws and you’ve got to take care of the ball,” said senior point guard Grant Jendrusch. “You’ve got to play lockdown defense and you can’t have any flaws this deep in the playoffs. We told ourselves going into this game we had to play to the last buzzer. We just weren’t able to get it done.”
The Beavers (11-5) advanced to the state final in football and did not start basketball until the final week of December.
They played only district games, but won playoff games against Mason, Port Aransas and Goldthwaite.
“We’re very blessed to get this far,” Jendrusch said. “(Coach Jameson) Grasshoff told us we needed to get this far this season and at the end of the day, we had to execute and let our athleticism take over and just play ball.”
Milano (22-14) made seven of its eight 3-pointers in the first two quarters and led 26-16 at halftime.
“I don’t think we contested well enough early,” Grasshoff said. “We kind of kept our hands down and not flying around like we have the last three times. I think we fixed it a lot in the second half. They just did a little different style and made a lot of free throws in the second half. We could never get that big bucket or anything to stop their run.”
The Beavers hurt themselves by making only 1 of 8 free throws in the first half, and went 5 of 17 from the line in the game.
“We have our best free throw shooter on the line twice,” Grasshoff said. “We haven’t been here and haven’t played a whole lot of basketball. I think a little bit of nerves and excitement, but in this big of a game we can’t leave seven points on the floor.”
Falls City attempted to work the ball inside, but wasn’t able to make much of an impact under the basket.
“We use what we’ve got and what we’ve been given,” Grasshoff said. “We’re big kids, strong kids. I think we don’t get the benefit of the doubt sometimes and unfortunately, that comes back to bite us sometimes. We take some off the arms and those things. We’re big, strong kids and our motto is finish it anyways so that’s no excuse. I thought we should have been at the line a few more times, but again, our physicality kind of limits that.”
The Beavers scored the first six points of the second quarter to pull within 14-12, but got no closer.
“They’re a good shooting team and we knew that coming in,” Grasshoff said. “We were hoping they weren’t going to get hot and unfortunately they did, I think 21 for 26 in the first half. We did our job inside, they just hit shots.”
Falls City made only three field goals in the second half. Luke Shaffer and Jaxson Pipes fouled out in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles, who were led by Jayce Todd’s 26 points, shot 16 free throws and were able to pull away.
“For these (nine) seniors to play in Jerry World in December and get a week break and then come out and go to a regional tournament, you can’t ask for anything more,” Grasshoff said. “The seniors — there’s no words to say — just what a class. Grant Jendrusch has started every single game that I’ve been here. He’s been my point guard for four years. The seniors are a special group, I love them to death and I’m going to miss the heck out of them.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Milano 57, Falls City 26
Points: (FC) Jaxson Pipes 6, Luke Shaffer 6, Grant Jendrusch 1, Brandon Moczygemba 2, Cody Arrisola 9, Wesley Molina 2. (M) Layne Tieg 10, Weston Averett 10, Bryson Richards 6, Jayce Todd 26, Ethan Gordon 2, Gael Alcala 3.
Halftime: Milano 26-16. 3-pointers: (FC) Shaffer; (M) Todd 4, Averett 2, Richards, Tieg. Records: Falls City 11-5; Milano 22-14.
