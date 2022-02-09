FALLS CITY — Mark Kirchhoff will never forget the first time he met Luke Shaffer.
Kirchhoff had returned to Falls City as the athletic director and head football coach before the 2020 season.
“I met him the first day he showed up to our summer workouts,” Kirchhoff said. “I still laugh about the statement he said, ‘I can kick a little.’”
The 6-foot, 235-pound Shaffer not only kicked for the Beavers, he played quarterback and defensive end and helped lead them to the 2021 Class 2A, Division II state final, where he was named the defensive player of the game.
“He did everything we asked him to do and is such a versatile athlete,” Kirchhoff said. “It is so deceiving as far as his build and what his skill set is and he’s just a tremendous competitor.”
Shaffer’s athletic ability drew the attention of Texas A&M-Kingsville, which recruited him as a kicker and punter.
Shaffer made his commitment to the Lone Star Conference school official Wednesday morning by signing a letter of intent in the Falls City gym.
“It’s definitely exciting to get to play with some of the best players from this area and one of the best high school players who ever played (Shiner’s Doug Brooks) around here,” Shaffer said. “I look forward to meeting all of them and having them become my teammates.”
Shaffer began punting and kicking in youth football and continued to progress as he studied under Nick Gatto.
“I’m definitely looking to excel at those positions and possibly being good enough to excel past the collegiate level,” Shaffer said. “I’m excited for that opportunity to really hone in and to specialize in that.”
Shaffer kicked three field goals for the Beavers last season, including a long of 51 yards. He had 48 touchbacks on kickoffs. He also punted 21 times for a 39-yard average and had seven inside the 20 and five inside the 10.
“The thing he did better than anything and it was always in pressure situations and playoff games," Kirchhoff said, "was when you had that drive stall out around midfield, he was nearly 100% pinning you inside the 10 and most of the time inside the five.”
Shaffer transferred to Falls City from Smithson Valley before his junior year. He's thankful for the friends he’s made and the opportunities he’s had.
“It’s a big shock going from a school where I think my graduating class as a sophomore was about 845 to right now where my senior class is 37,” Shaffer said. “I’ve had classes with 12 as our max and three as our lowest. Getting to know each and every one of them and building a relationship with this community, and what I really take away from it is everybody is a lot closer and treated like family here.”
