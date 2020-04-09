Tay Yanta made the varsity during his freshman year at Falls City and played mostly on the defensive line.
But Yanta’s focus changed when he was going through offseason workouts as a sophomore.
“It was the second semester of my sophomore year,” Yanta recalled. “Coach (Britt) Hart told me, ‘Hey, you’re going to be playing offense and defense. But keep this between us, I want you to work harder on offense than defense because your offense is like…’ and I was like all right.”
The concentration on offense paid off for Yanta and Falls City. Yanta became a two-time all-state offensive tackle and helped lead the Beavers to consecutive Class 2A, Division II semifinal appearances.
“My junior year came around and that’s when I got my size,” Yanta said. “I was like 6-3 and I hit like 290. I was just demolishing kids. For some reason when I was on the field, it just seemed like I was angry, so it just helped out. I started having people look at me for offense.”
Yanta’s success on the offensive line has given him the opportunity to continue his career on the college level at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“They thought with everything they do offensively, he would be a great fit,” Hart said of Yanta. “His sophomore year, he hit a growth spurt and just kind of came into his own. I’m just really proud of the way he developed.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor was recruiting Falls City quarterback Keyshawn Johnson and noticed Yanta when he was a junior. Yanta graded out at 98 percent last season, had 30 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack.
“I went on multiple visits and saw all the facilities,” he said of the Belton campus. “They have crazy facilities. Much better than some of the other places I went. It felt like home and I committed.”
Yanta has a bench and a squat set at home that he has used since in-school classes were suspended because of COVID-19. He also runs on the Beaver Stadium track.
The 6-foot-4 Yanta played at 340 pounds last season, but has dropped to 330 in the past few months.
“What makes him so good is the size and the combination of how he has great feet and very good movement for a kid his size,” Hart said. “We’re proud of his endless effort to make himself better throughout the years.”
Yanta hopes he has the opportunity to enjoy graduation ceremonies with his Falls City teammates and classmates.
But he’s proud of what the Beavers accomplished during his career.
“We thought this was going to be the year, but Mart came back a little harder,” Yanta said. “It’s all right. We had two back-to-back semifinal appearances, and my sophomore year we went to the fourth round. You really can’t ask for a better high school career because most kids don’t make it past the second round of the playoffs.”
