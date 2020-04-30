With the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season less than two months away, the Victoria Generals continue adding to their upcoming roster. Former Victoria Generals Jose Diaz, Coby Potvin and Zach Smith will return for another season as the Generals set to begin the season in early July.
All three players gained another season of eligibility with the cancellation of their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 virus - making them eligible for a Texas Collegiate League roster.
“We’re very fortunate to have these guys back for another season with the Generals,” said Mike Yokum, who is the vice president and general manager of the Generals. "Their strong leadership will have a positive impact on the team on and off the field, especially with the younger players. They know what it takes to win in the TCL and will pass their expertise on to our first year players.”
