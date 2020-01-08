YOAKUM – Silas Robinson was on his way back to the University of Arkansas after spending the Thanksgiving holiday at home when he drove through Franklin.
Robinson was hoping to visit with family but didn’t have time.
“I hadn’t seen some of them in over a year and a half and they’re having Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. “I couldn’t stop because I had to get back for a team meeting.”
Robinson will be able to spend more time with his family after transferring to Texas State.
Robinson, who was an all-state lineman at Yoakum, made the decision to leave Fayetteville primarily for family reasons.
“My grandma is sick, and she’s my last grandparent,” Robinson said of Janie Robinson, who resides in Bremond. “I think I left Yoakum on May 26 after my graduation and I didn’t get to come home hardly at all, and I just felt like – I lost my grandpa my junior year – my grandma is my last grandparent, and I wanted to spend as much time with her as I could.
“I wanted to get as close to her as I could,” he continued, “and Texas State is about as close as I could get.”
Robinson redshirted his first season at Arkansas and played in six games last season at center and guard as well as special teams.
Yoakum’s Silas Robinson @SilasQb3 on his decision to transfer from Arkansas to Texas State. pic.twitter.com/tJS8gv39ep— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 9, 2020
The Razorbacks went 2-10 both seasons and failed to win a Southeastern Conference game, leading to the firing of coach Chad Morris in November.
But Robinson doesn’t regret his decision to sign with Arkansas out of high school.
“I enjoyed it,” said Robinson, who roomed with John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as a freshman. “It’s a different place. I made a lot of great friends and made some great memories. I love Coach Morris. I think he’s a great man.”
Robinson was impressed by Coach Jake Spavital and the coaching staff at Texas State and intrigued by the possibility of playing tackle for the Bobcats, who went 3-9 last season and 2-6 in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I love the coaches there,” he said. “Coach (Clay) McGuire, who coaches the offensive line, is from Crain in West Texas, which is a small town like Yoakum. I’ve got three years of eligibility left and I still want to pursue playing in the NFL and I feel like I can do that there.”
Robinson is hoping to get a waiver so he will be eligible for the upcoming season. Academics won’t be an issue.
He made the SEC honor roll his first season at Arkansas, has a 3.3 GPA and is on track to graduate with an ag-business degree in December.
“I was blessed to have some really good teachers in high school,” Robinson said. “I think I was prepared well here by the school and my dad as far as keeping track of time and my responsibilities.”
Robinson’s father, Bo, who is the athletic director and head football coach at Yoakum is happy his son will be playing closer to home.
Bo and his wife, Farah, would often leave after a game on Friday and make the 11-hour drive to Fayetteville to watch Silas play before driving to Bremond on Sunday to visit with Bo’s mother.
“It was tough because we had to take care of my mother and get up there to see him play,” Bo Robinson said. “He just felt like it would be easier on us if he came back. He just felt like it was what he should do.”
Silas begins school in San Marcos on Jan. 21, and his father is already anxious to see him back on the field.
“We’re really excited about him being closer to home and playing in Texas,” said Bo Robinson, who played at the University of Texas. “You know going out of state is good and the people in Arkansas were good. But it’s not Texas and I promise you there’s no place like being here.”
